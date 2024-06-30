Phillip M. Miller Sells 3,500 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Stock

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) Director Phillip M. Miller sold 3,500 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $46,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,072.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.17.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.48). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $314.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -3.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEB shares. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on PEB

Institutional Trading of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 112,472 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 437.3% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 220,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 179,518 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 513,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 157,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,798,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 234,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 165,576 shares in the last quarter.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.