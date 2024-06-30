First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Price Down 6.4%

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $233.61 and last traded at $233.91. 1,611,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 2,454,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $249.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSLR. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on First Solar from $195.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $274.00 price objective (up from $209.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on First Solar from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.52.

First Solar Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.48.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $407,328.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,892.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $407,328.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,892.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,890 shares of company stock worth $13,709,131. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

See Also

