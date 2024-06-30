Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,364 Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Separately, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF Price Performance

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.56 million, a P/E ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 2.21. Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $14.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.46.

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF Profile

The Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (BITQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bitwise Crypto Innovators 30 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified market-cap-weighted index of global companies supporting a crypto-asset-enabled decentralized economy. BITQ was launched on May 11, 2021 and is managed by Bitwise.

