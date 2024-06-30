Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Trading 4.5% Higher

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) traded up 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.98 and last traded at $6.97. 573,849 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,744,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $890.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.38 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 12.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valley National Bancorp

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 545,249 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,285.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $127,001.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,521.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,285.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,451 shares of company stock worth $378,452. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth $43,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Featured Stories

