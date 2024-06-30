Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.13 and last traded at $3.14. Approximately 390,099 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,605,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AUTL shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AUTL

Autolus Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32. The firm has a market cap of $925.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.02.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $100,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 113.6% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

About Autolus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.