Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) traded up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.26 and last traded at $38.24. 52,869 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 337,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.57.
Liberty Live Group Stock Up 4.6 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.32.
Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.78).
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Live Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Mango Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Live Group Company Profile
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
