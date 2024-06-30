Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) traded up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.26 and last traded at $38.24. 52,869 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 337,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.57.

Liberty Live Group Stock Up 4.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.32.

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.78).

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

In other Liberty Live Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 219,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $5,364,151.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,182,219 shares in the company, valued at $860,557,076.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,401,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 219,303 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $5,364,151.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,182,219 shares in the company, valued at $860,557,076.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,769,555 shares of company stock valued at $100,335,332 and sold 282,072 shares valued at $17,749,275.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Mango Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.