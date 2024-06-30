AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Short Interest Up 73.6% in June

AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, an increase of 73.6% from the May 31st total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 71.8 days.
AMG Critical Materials Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMVMF opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.53. AMG Critical Materials has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $56.87.
About AMG Critical Materials
