AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Short Interest Up 73.6% in June

AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, an increase of 73.6% from the May 31st total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 71.8 days.

AMG Critical Materials Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMVMF opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.53. AMG Critical Materials has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $56.87.

Get AMG Critical Materials alerts:

About AMG Critical Materials

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

AMG Critical Materials N.V. develops, produces, and sells energy storage materials. The company operates through three segments: AMG Clean Energy Materials, AMG Critical Minerals, and AMG Critical Materials Technologies. It offers engineered specialty metal products and vacuum furnaces for specialized alloying applications; and heat treatment services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets.

Receive News & Ratings for AMG Critical Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMG Critical Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.