Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,761 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 0.7% of Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in Microsoft by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 232 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.12.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $446.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $424.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.90. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $309.45 and a 52-week high of $456.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.