Sunbelt Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 77.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 7.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Roblox by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 11,078 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital cut Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $37.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 1.58. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average of $38.75.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 100,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $3,831,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,251.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $3,831,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,251.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $1,081,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,305,326.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 414,221 shares of company stock worth $14,729,385. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Articles

