Sunbelt Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,110,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,856,000 after purchasing an additional 402,744 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 386,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after buying an additional 100,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $8,842,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $47.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.58. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.44 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.07.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FR. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush cut First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.