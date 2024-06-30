Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 196,928 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 129,191 shares.The stock last traded at $23.10 and had previously closed at $23.07.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average of $23.11.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1294 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
