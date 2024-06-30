Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 196,928 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 129,191 shares.The stock last traded at $23.10 and had previously closed at $23.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average of $23.11.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1294 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 941,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,774,000 after purchasing an additional 658,054 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $20,243,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,376.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 632,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,667,000 after acquiring an additional 614,528 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 555,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,856,000 after acquiring an additional 65,679 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 475,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after acquiring an additional 99,901 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

