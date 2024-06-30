ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 83,466 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 68,378 shares.The stock last traded at $55.24 and had previously closed at $54.93.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 361.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter.

About ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

