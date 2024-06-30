PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Trading 4.7% Higher

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.90 and last traded at $19.77. Approximately 2,230,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 6,354,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Craig Hallum raised PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price target on PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.45.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David A. Handler purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $307,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 243,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,826.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PENN Entertainment news, Director David A. Handler acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $597,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 283,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,743. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Handler purchased 20,000 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $307,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,826.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 76,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,949 in the last ninety days. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 132,392 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 113,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 41,515 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,287,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

