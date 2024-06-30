Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Trading 4.4% Higher

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $145.70 and last traded at $145.60. 191,836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 613,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Craig Hallum raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.55 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 22.16%. Analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 203,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after acquiring an additional 26,228 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 964.1% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 46,758 shares during the period. Harber Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,165,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

