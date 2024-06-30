Ald S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALLDF) Short Interest Update

Ald S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALLDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the May 31st total of 91,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

ALD Stock Performance

Shares of ALLDF stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.65. ALD has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $9.05.

Get ALD alerts:

About ALD

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

ALD SA provides service leasing and vehicle fleet management services. Its products and services include full service leasing, fleet management, outsourcing solutions, and sale and lease back; fleet consultancy; and tools and services for fleet managers and drivers. The company is also involved in trading used cars and light commercial vehicles, and the retail sale of vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for ALD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.