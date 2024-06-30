Ald S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALLDF) Short Interest Update

Ald S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALLDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the May 31st total of 91,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
ALD Stock Performance
Shares of ALLDF stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.65. ALD has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $9.05.
About ALD
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ALD
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for ALD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.