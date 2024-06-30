Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Up 4.2%

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.10 and last traded at $57.00. Approximately 213,507 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 595,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Moelis & Company Trading Up 4.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.60.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $217.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is -1,263.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moelis & Company

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $2,470,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $2,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,965.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $2,470,301.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Moelis & Company

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,720,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,374,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $189,404,000 after acquiring an additional 334,620 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 927,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,867,000 after acquiring an additional 228,840 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,601,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,417,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,020,000 after acquiring an additional 159,797 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moelis & Company

(Get Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

