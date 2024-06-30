Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.43. 7,596,838 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 20,134,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPW. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Colliers Securities lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.92%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -27.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,058,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,981 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,058,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,476,000 after purchasing an additional 448,118 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,806,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,830 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,395,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,490,000 after purchasing an additional 329,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,655,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

