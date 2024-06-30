Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Short Interest Down 26.9% in June

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,000 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the May 31st total of 541,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 198.0 days.

Antofagasta Price Performance

OTCMKTS ANFGF opened at $27.18 on Friday. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

About Antofagasta

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. Its mines produce copper cathodes and copper concentrates; and molybdenum, gold, and silver by-products. The company also has exploration projects in various countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.