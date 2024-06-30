Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Short Interest Up 18.6% in June

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,586,900 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the May 31st total of 3,024,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 104.6 days.
Air China Stock Performance
Air China stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. Air China has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53.
About Air China
