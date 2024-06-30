Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Short Interest Up 18.6% in June

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,586,900 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the May 31st total of 3,024,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 104.6 days.

Air China Stock Performance

Air China stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. Air China has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

