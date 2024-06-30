APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,412,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the May 31st total of 2,035,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 330.4 days.

APA Group Price Performance

Shares of APAJF opened at $5.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.44. APA Group has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $6.73.

About APA Group

APA Group engages in energy infrastructure business in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, electricity interconnectors, gas fired power generation stations, and solar farms and wind farms, as well as gas storage, processing, and compression facilities.

