APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,412,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the May 31st total of 2,035,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 330.4 days.
APA Group Price Performance
Shares of APAJF opened at $5.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.44. APA Group has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $6.73.
About APA Group
