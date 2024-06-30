Short Interest in Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF) Drops By 33.5%

Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 741,200 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the May 31st total of 1,114,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Iida Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ANTOF opened at C$17.00 on Friday. Iida Group has a 12 month low of C$17.00 and a 12 month high of C$17.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.00.
Iida Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Iida Group
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Iida Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iida Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.