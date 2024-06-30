Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 59.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BTIG Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

NYSE GNL opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -60.44%.

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $702,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,829,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,092.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,201,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,924,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $702,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,829,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,092.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,043,070 shares of company stock worth $7,497,437 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

