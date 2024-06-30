PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,937 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIRI. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Sirius XM by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 388,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sirius XM from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.25 to $3.25 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.11.

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $32,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

