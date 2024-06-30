Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 243 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Windsor Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,922 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,338 shares of company stock worth $11,894,344 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $193.25 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $199.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.86.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

