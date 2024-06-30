Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes $428,000 Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2,383.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,505,000 after buying an additional 2,003,587 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,393,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,085,000 after purchasing an additional 865,015 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,459,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,793,000 after purchasing an additional 211,512 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 99.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,635,000 after purchasing an additional 199,503 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 307,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,602,000 after buying an additional 195,752 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $62.91 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.08.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.