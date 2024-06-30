Brookstone Capital Management Sells 1,055 Shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.43% of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLDR. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Seldon Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $400,000.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FLDR opened at $49.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.98.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

