Brookstone Capital Management Has $924,000 Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.56.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Campbell Soup stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.19. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $46.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.88.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 59.92%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

