Brookstone Capital Management Buys 2,604 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 49,719 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 250,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 16,506 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 165,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 19,961 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 16,924 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJP opened at $22.91 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $23.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.90.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1109 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

