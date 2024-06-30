The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 42.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.1% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 504.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,209,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL stock opened at $106.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.22. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $198.86.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.75.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

