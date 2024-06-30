Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,429 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF opened at $38.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.91. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

