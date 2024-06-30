Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Stake Increased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 88.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 390.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUS opened at $58.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.15. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.39 and a 12-month high of $59.52.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

