Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $755,000 Stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,353 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 675.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000.

NYSEARCA PSI opened at $62.81 on Friday. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 12 month low of $37.34 and a 12 month high of $65.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.59 and a 200-day moving average of $54.35. The company has a market cap of $890.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.77.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

