Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 73.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $150.50 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $100.84 and a 52 week high of $154.41. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.17.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

