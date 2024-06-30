Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 600 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Pool were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 11,800.0% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $416.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.00.

Pool Stock Down 0.1 %

POOL stock opened at $307.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $299.24 and a 12 month high of $422.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Pool’s payout ratio is 37.56%.

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.