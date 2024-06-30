FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,488 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Gerber LLC acquired a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Fouss bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSCO opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.30%.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

