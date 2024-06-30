Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $10.40 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $10,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.82.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP opened at $563.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $470.27 and a 1 year high of $569.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $540.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $542.60.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

