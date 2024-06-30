Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $626,000 Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $151.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.43 and its 200-day moving average is $150.98. The firm has a market cap of $97.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.24 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.55, for a total value of $96,930.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 222,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,913,211.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.55, for a total value of $96,930.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 222,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,913,211.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $6,750,299.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at $6,971,908.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 413,287 shares of company stock valued at $61,071,555. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.38.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

