Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $593,000 Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 53.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMF. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $56.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.35. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $58.09.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

