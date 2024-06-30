Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $571,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIS opened at $235.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.45. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $183.29 and a one year high of $244.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.