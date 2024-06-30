Kathmere Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 361 Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 41.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 8.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 43.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 8.0 %

SMCI stock opened at $819.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $226.59 and a one year high of $1,229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $832.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $745.76.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736 over the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

