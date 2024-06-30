iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,637 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,314,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,679,000 after buying an additional 1,158,175 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,460,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,762,000 after buying an additional 1,102,208 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,627,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,198,000 after buying an additional 112,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,235,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,322,000 after acquiring an additional 441,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

MBB opened at $91.81 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $94.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.98.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

