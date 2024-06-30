Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 1,754 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter worth about $377,000.

BMAY stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average is $35.55. The stock has a market cap of $115.07 million, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.58.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

