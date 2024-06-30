Kathmere Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAA. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.44.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 1.5 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $142.61 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.27%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

