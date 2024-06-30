Norway Savings Bank Cuts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Norway Savings Bank cut its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,711 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,510,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,345,000 after buying an additional 3,879,901 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,007,000 after buying an additional 3,655,216 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $179,718,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,392,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $72.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.16. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $114.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

