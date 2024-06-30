Norway Savings Bank Sells 674 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Norway Savings Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 464.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,355,000 after acquiring an additional 377,150 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $21,137,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,085,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 504,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,350,000 after buying an additional 50,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,343,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $128.43 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $132.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.