Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $330,000 Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.57. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.04.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

View Our Latest Report on KHC

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.