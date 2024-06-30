Financial Management Professionals Inc. Raises Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $162.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $262.18 billion, a PE ratio of 238.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.05.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

