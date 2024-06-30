Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $309,000 Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.7 %
MLM opened at $541.80 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $389.90 and a twelve month high of $626.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $574.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $556.72. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.77%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. Wolfe Research cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.27.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
