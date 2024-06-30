Financial Management Professionals Inc. Raises Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 66.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.4% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Vert Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 69,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,930,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 18,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $116.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.27 and a 200-day moving average of $121.92. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.32, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 485.99%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

