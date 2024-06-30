Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $283,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,251 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.1% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 29,127 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 73,598 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 40,352 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 9.2% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $141.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $145.32. The stock has a market cap of $389.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.08.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 37,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $5,218,011.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,246,045.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,639 shares of company stock valued at $53,002,729 over the last 90 days. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.